Letter to the editor: Speaking out against homophobia

Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. (Matthew 7:1-2)

Many so-called "Christians" in our area seem to have forgotten their own scripture, and in their haste to cast judgement on others reveal their true hypocrisies. The manufactured outrage over the drag extravaganza, hosted by Jefferson Forest alum Kendall Mullins, is nothing but a cover for insecure individuals, many of whom display a sheer lack of basic understanding of the LGBTQ+ community and drag, to flaunt their hatred for all to see.

Opposition to drag — and, by extension, any display of or by LGBTQ+ people (Forest Library, anyone?) is not motivated by any real desire to maintain the moral sanctity of Bedford County Schools. It can't be, considering there's nothing morally wrong with drag or being gay.

Yet a small contingent of incensed Bedford County parents — Oh, wait, it's not even parents who led the charge against the drag extravaganza. Instead, the Bedford County School Board capitulated to complaints from those with no actual interest in the operations of county schools. This act of cowardice and complicity in the blatant homophobia towards Kendall and others shows its true colors.

I regret that a community that raised Kendall — and countless other LGBTQ+ students — has turned against them with such vitriol. However, I'm sure that Kendall's show at the Academy will be well-attended and will lead to a fierce show of monetary support for Cavalier Theatre. And to all those who spoke out against this event — you should come to a drag show! You might, God forbid, end up enjoying it.

JEFFREY WOOTERS

Lynchburg