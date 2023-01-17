 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Stewards of the city's well-being

For Lynchburg homeowners, a 7.2% reduction in the amount that we pay for real estate tax would be pleasant, but it would not change our lives. For Lynchburg city and its citizens, the aggregate amount of income lost by a 7.2% reduction in real estate tax income every year means that much less would be available each year for police and fire salaries and equipment, for street repairs and improvements, for city parks, schools, libraries, and social services.

Our city council members have a duty to be far-sighted stewards of Lynchburg’s well-being. If they become short-sighted raiders of the city treasury, we will all be made poorer in the end.

JOHN JUSTICE

Lynchburg

