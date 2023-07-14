Y’all may not know this but COVID still has a 60% higher mortality rate than the flu. People think the COVID is no big deal now, but it is, especially to me and others who are at risk. I have leukemia and am immunocompromised.

Please understand when I wear a mask or when I ask you to distance, and when I ask if we can eat or visit outside. Please don’t be angry when I open a window during worship services or ask for ventilation during a meeting. I’d love to still have time with my children and grandchildren. I’m just trying to do my best to get that time.

Please stay away from work and public places if you’re sick or at least wear a good mask over your nose and mouth. It’s not only me who doesn’t want to get sick.

Sanitary habits and precautions are a sign of civilized people. Please be one.

PENNY MILLSON-MARTULA

Madison Heights