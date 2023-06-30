On June 21, I attended a launch party for Donna StClair, who is running for State Senate in District 8. After her announcement, we watched a film titled, “Will You Go to Hell for Me” by Vince Ellison. This was the same film which was sponsored and shown by the Lynchburg Republican Committee on Juneteenth at the Venue theatre.

As a former Chair of the Bedford Democratic Committee I was appalled by the tenor of this film and that a political committee (Lynchburg Republicans) would promote this drivel. The Democratic Party is labeled an evil demonic hate filled institution and “racist." Martin Luther King is labeled a “Marxist” and an “apostate." Slavery “is a choice.”

Rhetoric as hyperbolic and hateful as this film spews out is intentionally inflammatory, demeaning, and dehumanizing of the Americans who call themselves Democrats. Once any group has been labeled the “other” and dehumanized, it is all too easy to commit violence against them. Remember Hitler and the Jews, the Rohingya and Myanmar Security Forces, and the Hutus and the Tutsis. Stop promoting hate. We are a nation of two political parties and civilized behavior toward each other must be the norm. STOP THE HATE! We need to move on from the inane name calling and work together as two functional parties to benefit the American people!