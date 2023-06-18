Airborne! Army Rangers! Special Forces Green Berets!

The elite forces of the U.S. Army. Warriors who choose to jump from the sky in the most demanding and hostile environments. Tens of thousands of these exceptional Americans have trained, honed, and hardened at Ft. Bragg and I dare say few, if any, questioned or cared that the place they call home was named for a Confederate General. Now our military leaders have trashed the name of a proud tradition.

But why did our military leaders stop there? Why did they not remove the largest military post in the continental United States from the very soil where thousands of people were held as slaves? The land where many men served in the uniform of the Confederacy. Does renaming Ft. Bragg to Ft. Liberty change any of that? Of course, not. You can rewrite history, but you cannot change it.

Yes, Braxton Bragg was a Confederate General. He was also a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served honorably as an Army officer in the Mexican American War. But because he chose to serve his home state in the Civil War, our woke politicians have stripped the name.

A proud name with a rich history of service and sacrifice that carried freedom to millions around the globe is gone. What has been gained with this name change? Nothing. Nothing.

NEIL W. BOHNERT

Lynchburg