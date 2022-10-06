 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Student loans

Neither of my parents even saw a college or university until I went. I have no student loans, because I went in the armed forces. Tuition assistance and an Air Force ROTC scholarship paid for my one undergraduate and two graduate degrees. The taxpayers got a good return on their investment, so it was not "free."

I am not political. In fact, I hate politics, and the sleaze from all sides. Consequently, I do not consider my honorable discharge a source of pride. That was just a business deal.

STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER "CHRIS" KELLY

Lynchburg

