Letter to the editor: Students and families

It is no secret that the Lynchburg City Schools are populated with a high percentage of Black students (50 percent) and the vast majority of those (78 percent) are classified as disadvantaged.

It is also no secret when analyzing the latest SOL test results the LCS passing rates are in the lower 25% of Virginia’s school divisions.

And again, it is no secret that statewide and across the country Black students fare the worst on standardized tests when compared to the other major races, White, Asian and Hispanic, and there is no difference in Lynchburg.

Finally, it is not a secret that the disadvantaged Black students' passing rates are only 63% of the non-disadvantaged Black students and that Black males have passing rates only 81% as high as Black females.

While there may be a correlation to one fact that many believe may explain these statistics, it certainly is not a causation.

For the past 10 years, 78 percent of the Black LCS students have been classified as Economically Disadvantaged (ED). And for the last 10 years of reports in Lynchburg, 77% of Black children were born to unwed mothers. Again, is this a coincidence?

There are too many national studies that conclude that children do better in school, and in life, when raised in loving, two-parent households.

Wake up Lynchburg! We will never improve the community’s poverty rates and academic performance of our youth until the missing dads take responsibility for the children they create.

JIM WEIGAND

Lynchburg