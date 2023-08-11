Virginia narrowly escaped the repeal of an environmental policy which would have had devastating effects for the future of our children.

The Senate defeated eight bills proposed by the House that would have reversed the Clean Cars Law enacted in 2021. This law set standards for manufacturers to produce cars that emit less carbon pollutants and increase the amount of zero-emissions vehicles being operated in Virginia.

While this endeavor to reduce carbon levels is important for all Virginians, it is essential for the future health of our children. The Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics reports pollution from transportation alone has caused more than 2,000 child asthma attacks, 3,000 cases of child bronchitis/respiratory symptoms, and 200 new asthma cases in children every year in the Commonwealth.

Half of these carbon emissions are coming solely from the personal vehicles that we are driving our children to school in, taking them to ball and theater practice in, and driving by in while they are playing in the front yard with their brothers and sisters. Electric vehicles, on the other hand, emit only 1/3 of the carbon pollutants that gas-powered vehicles do.

The Clean Cars Law will help guide Virginia in the process of creating a healthier environment for our children to grow, learn, and explore in. We must continue to support the Clean Cars Law and others like it that promote our children’s physical, emotion, and mental wellbeing by improving their environment.

EMILY LEWIS

Lynchburg