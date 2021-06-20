Letter to the Editor: Supporting the D-Day Memorial

First, thank you for putting the National D-Day Memorial on your front page, as it is certainly worthy of as much exposure and support that it can receive! I am writing in response to the cover story about the memorial in the Sunday, June 6, 2021 newspaper. Unfortunately this article, while being very interesting and well written, cast what could easily be viewed as a negative image on both our company, Coleman-Adams Construction, and the Project Architect in the way it described our legal action following the dedication ceremony in 2001.
My family and our company have been proud supporters of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation for over 20 years. We have made numerous gifts to the Foundation and we continue to support them on an annual basis. i can't even describe the pride that we have in knowing that our company built the Memorial, and any suggestion that we have ever intended harm to the Foundation or the Memorial is just not true.
Following the dedication ceremony on June 6, 2001, it became evident that the Foundation was in financial trouble. Your article stated that liens were filed by Coleman-Adams and the Project Architect exceeding $400,000. The actual debt to Coleman-Adams alone was roughly five times that amount, and the Project Architect was owed a substantial amount as well. An overdue receivable of this size would hurt just about any company, and we filed a mechanic's lien not to cause more trouble for the Foundation, but because it was our only recourse at that point to protect our company and our employees, as well as our dedicated subcontractors and suppliers who were owed money as well. Once a lien is filed, there is a limited time frame in which it must be "perfected" by a lawsuit or it becomes invalid. So, we had to file suit to keep the lien in place — again, only because the debt was significant and we had no other options. The Foundation then filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Once everyone's paperwork was in place, we worked very closely with the Foundation in an effort to work out a payment plan that everyone could live with. Our mission as the major creditors was to do all we could do to help the Memorial be able to continue to operate, while also getting ourselves, our subcontractors and our suppliers paid over a time period that would work for the Foundation.
The bottom line is that all of us — Coleman-Adams, the Project Architect, as well as our subcontractors and suppliers — were (and still are) extremely proud to be part of such an incredible Memorial, and we all worked with the Foundation as a team to help ensure its future success. I would also like to note that the relationship between all parties remained positive throughout the process. We reached agreement on a payment plan in which the Foundation was ultimately able to pay us in full, due to the strong integrity and hard work of its excellent leadership and staff, all to whom we remain grateful.
Thank you for allowing me to get a few facts straight. In closing, I would like to encourage everyone to visit and support the National D-Day Memorial. It is indeed one of the most special places in the world which continues to honor all veterans, particularly those who participated in the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944.
CLIF COLEMAN
President & CEO, Coleman-Adams Construction
Forest