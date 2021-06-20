Letter to the Editor: Supporting the D-Day Memorial

First, thank you for putting the National D-Day Memorial on your front page, as it is certainly worthy of as much exposure and support that it can receive! I am writing in response to the cover story about the memorial in the Sunday, June 6, 2021 newspaper. Unfortunately this article, while being very interesting and well written, cast what could easily be viewed as a negative image on both our company, Coleman-Adams Construction, and the Project Architect in the way it described our legal action following the dedication ceremony in 2001.

Following the dedication ceremony on June 6, 2001, it became evident that the Foundation was in financial trouble. Your article stated that liens were filed by Coleman-Adams and the Project Architect exceeding $400,000. The actual debt to Coleman-Adams alone was roughly five times that amount, and the Project Architect was owed a substantial amount as well. An overdue receivable of this size would hurt just about any company, and we filed a mechanic's lien not to cause more trouble for the Foundation, but because it was our only recourse at that point to protect our company and our employees, as well as our dedicated subcontractors and suppliers who were owed money as well. Once a lien is filed, there is a limited time frame in which it must be "perfected" by a lawsuit or it becomes invalid. So, we had to file suit to keep the lien in place — again, only because the debt was significant and we had no other options. The Foundation then filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Once everyone's paperwork was in place, we worked very closely with the Foundation in an effort to work out a payment plan that everyone could live with. Our mission as the major creditors was to do all we could do to help the Memorial be able to continue to operate, while also getting ourselves, our subcontractors and our suppliers paid over a time period that would work for the Foundation.