In Erwin Cherminsky’s book, “A Case Against The Supreme Court," many good reasons are given for justices’ term limits.

No single person in a democratic society should exercise so much power for so long. The U.S. is the only nation that allows life tenure. And, 49 states have a state Supreme Court with term limits.

Dark-money or wealthy interest groups “who demand fealty to a specific judicial philosophy or ideology” now dominate the dysfunctional nomination process with nominees picked for reasons other than their judgment, ethics, demeanor, wisdom, knowledge of the law or sense of fairness.

Life expectancy is much longer than when the constitution was written. From 1789 to 1970, justices served 15 years on average. In order to serve longer tenure, justices are being nominated at an earlier age, allowing them to serve more than 3 decades in some cases. The younger justices are less experienced and less qualified. And, if a “bad” one without ethics or a highly political activist is appointed, the U.S. is stuck with him/her for decades. A 70 or 80 year-old justice may also have reduced mental alertness or dementia, and be out of step with today’s attitudes, needs, culture and technology.

In addition, the justices have no code of ethics, which all other judges must follow. And, even if corrupt, there is no practical or likely way to have him/her removed in today’s divided politics. A justice can act like a third-world autocrat who’s accountable to nobody; not even the voters and citizens of the United States or the Congress that created the Supreme Court. They are their own judge and jury. The court’s recent use of the “shadow docket,” unsigned, unexplained orders issued without arguments or a hearing at 3 a.m. should be of concern to all.

The democratic process cannot work when unelected justices are appointed by “chance." Nixon’s four appointments reshaped the court that lasted for decades. President Carter was unable to appoint any. Taft appointed five. The voter has little influence. Having a vacancy every two years will give all Presidents equal influence and voters will control the shape of the Court. Knowing which vacancies will occur during the next Presidential election will help voters decide.

A constitutional amendment may be required to eliminate life tenure, but it is essential to not depend on the health of a few justices to preserve freedoms and save democracy.

EUGENE HAYMES

Roseland