In the midst of tiresome political agenda and debates, thank you for reminding me of my childhood. Misty of Chincoteague was a prevalent character in my formative years, and I look fondly upon the memories that she has brought me. I grew up reading the children’s books written about her and, upon reading the Feb 12 editorial, “Honoring the Chincoteague pony,” I was horrified to learn that, “courtesy of a taxidermist,” my favorite childhood pony is now stuffed and immortalized for my viewing pleasure.

Weird. A disturbing attempt to keep Misty alive in our hearts, but I’m sure that this choice is not without its virtues. Misty was a part of many childhoods and it follows that one would seek to memorialize her. Although, stuffing her doesn’t increase the warm and fuzzy feeling I developed as a kid as I read about her adventures.

Horror and humor aside, there is something refreshing about applying a childhood memory and staple to the now — the convoluted today. Misty serves as a grounding anchor, something to remind us that we must take time for the ponies and sweet memories in our lives; she is something that both sides of the political spectrum can agree upon, and that is beautiful. Misty is worth keeping alive and, like the island she hails from, is relatively unspoiled and innocent. She is nostalgia, simplicity, and a welcome reprieve from the stiff and stifling disagreements on my news feed.

Misty of Chincoteague continues to live on in my heart. To Mr. Taxidermist: Please cease from stuffing my heroes.

EMERI GLEN

Lynchburg