Telemedicine depends on Spectrum

In the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, countless aspects of our healthcare system were thrown into uncertainty. Amid the chaos though, one lifeline emerged to keep us afloat: telemedicine.

This technology, which brought healthcare into our homes, proved to be a beacon of stability in an otherwise unpredictable world. Even now, with the COVID emergency officially declared over, telemedicine continues to change the way we envision “going to the doctor,” and makes it possible for underserved areas and populations throughout central Virginia to receive quality healthcare. Despite telemedicine’s immense value to those who rely on it, the technology’s future is uncertain.

As a nurse practitioner operating in Big Island, I have firsthand experience with the transformative power of telemedicine. My clinic, Big Island Health and Wellness, has been fortunate enough to have recently been given access to 5G technology. However, many in the area still struggle with poor internet and cell service, a challenge exacerbated by the landscape. Even in my townhouse in Forest, I face connectivity issues, though the promise of fiber and satellite expansion offers hope for the future.

Like any other system that relies on internet access, telemedicine requires spectrum — the invisible highways all around us that make things like phone calls, streaming, and sending information possible. Spectrum is the conduit that carries life-saving data from patients’ wearable devices to healthcare professionals’ screens. It facilitates telehealth consultations, bringing the expertise of specialists into homes miles away from the nearest hospital.

And now the Federal Communications Commission has lost its authority to expand or auction any new spectrum, the miraculous medical access that telemedicine has allowed may no longer be possible.

If Congress fails to reauthorize the FCC’s spectrum authority soon, the consequences could be dire.

Patient care and outcomes would be severely impacted, telemedicine access would be limited, and the critical communication between healthcare providers and emergency responders could become insecure and unreliable. This isn’t even considering the long-term impacts of a lapse, which would also impede medical research and innovation, slowing our progress in improving patient care.

In my practice, I’ve seen the difference telemedicine can make, especially in underserved areas like Huddleston, where I continue to connect with patients through telehealth and home visits. The expansion of services in Big Island and the potential growth in other areas are testaments to the importance of telemedicine. But without proper support, these advancements are at risk.

At the end of the day, this is not a partisan issue; it is a matter of public health. Spectrum is the backbone of our efforts to provide accessible, high-quality care to all people and the key to next generation 5G technology that takes healthcare even further.

As we continue to navigate the challenges of healthcare delivery, let us not lose sight of the tools that have brought us this far.

The future of modern healthcare depends on our ability to adapt and innovate, and I urge Congress to support these innovations by reauthorizing spectrum and creating a pipeline of future spectrum.

The health of Virginia, and of our country, cannot be ignored any longer.

PHYLLIS COULTER

EVERETT

Owner, Sapient Health Services/Big Island Health & Wellness