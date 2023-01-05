Letter to the editor: Thank you from Jubilee

Jubilee Family Development Center sincerely thanks our friends throughout Lynchburg and its surrounding counties for your support in the past year. Because of you, Jubilee’s Summer Enrichment Camp returned to full capacity post-pandemic, and we took dozens of local students on college field trips throughout the East Coast. Our community’s support also helped us provide over 25,000 hours of tutoring and over 18,000 healthy snacks and meals at Jubilee in 2022. Thank you!

The new Astronaut Leland Melvin STEM Center at Jubilee enjoyed a wonderful first year as well. We are fighting poverty by educating men and women for higher earning career fields through partnerships with CVCC and Adult & Continuing Education of Central Virginia (ACE). Jubilee is thrilled to have 21 cybersecurity class graduates and 41 Patient Care Associate (PCA) Certification graduates in 2022! These certifications lead to jobs making at least $20 per hour.

It is only through our community’s generosity of time, talent, and treasure that all of this is possible. Thank you again for helping Jubilee serve Central Virginia and change lives in 2022!

STERLING WILDER

Lynchburg

Wilder is executive director of the Jubilee Family Development Center.