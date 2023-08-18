A special thank you to everyone who came to my assistance when I experienced heat exhaustion on Friday, Aug. 4 at the Monument Terrace veterans meeting — Lynchburg’s mayor, Stephanie Reed, and her husband who stayed with me through the whole experience, many of my fellow vets, the EMT lady who was assisting with the blood drive downtown, Lynchburg Fire Department, Lynchburg EMT’s that took me to Lynchburg General, and all the emergency room personnel all acted with great compassion and concern for my well being. So thank you once again.