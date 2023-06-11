I want to thank Steve Bozeman for his leadership on veterans’ issues in our community, including his instrumental role with the weekly gathering honoring our troops at downtown Lynchburg’s Monument Terrace, which it has been my privilege to attend many times. We owe Mr. Bozeman and thousands of other veterans across the 5th District our deepest gratitude for their service and sacrifice on behalf of our country.

I am also grateful to Mr. Bozeman and other local veterans who presented me with the idea of honoring Desmond Doss by renaming the local VA clinic. My team and I were happy to write the bill and build the required support among the entire Virginia congressional delegation, so that I could introduce it on the House floor.

This is not the first veterans-related bill to come about because of my office’s efforts to assist our constituents. I introduced the Veterans Education is Timeless Act because a veteran was having trouble accessing his education benefits, and we wanted to create a fix that would help him cut through the regulatory red tape at the VA, while also benefiting others in the future.

Serving our veterans remains one of my highest priorities. In fact, I have participated in nearly 50 veterans-related events including facility visits, roundtables, and Vietnam veterans pinning ceremonies, more than any other constituent group during my first 30 months in Congress. My office has worked directly with nearly 500 veterans across the 5th District who were unable to get answers from the VA about benefits or services, regularly meeting in-person with veterans to work on their cases, and often hand delivering forms to veterans’ homes if they need them.

It is an honor for me and my office to serve those who sacrificed so much for the freedoms we enjoy.

CONGRESSMAN BOB GOOD

Campbell County