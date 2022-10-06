Letter to the editor: Thanks from Park View

Park View Community Mission would like to express our sincere gratitude to the community and our sponsors for the incredible support that was given for our recent fundraising event, Love Your Neighbor Gala, held at The Virginian. Park View Community Mission and our sponsors joined forces in this tremendously successful fundraising project to help our vulnerable neighbors break the cycle of poverty in Central Virginia.

A tremendous thank you goes out to our Signature Sponsor, Banker Steel, as well as to sponsors: Central Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery, Earth Right Mid-Atlantic, Berglund Toyota, MaryJane Dolan, Liberty University, Huntsman Family Foundation, Foster Fuels, Centra Health, and Bank of the James. A special thanks also to Bryant Haskins, our photographer for the evening, and Joe Pillow, our auctioneer.

An incredible special thanks goes out to our community members who stepped up to purchase tickets and donate items to our live and silent auction. These items included beautiful works of art, football tickets, beach house visits, elegant dinners, and unique experiences across our region! These donors are what makes this community so special and why we are all working together to continue to offer Help, Healing and Hope to the more than 76,000 vulnerable neighbors that Park View served this last year.

Funds raised from this unique sold-out fundraising event will support our six programs that help us to feed the hungry, supply weekly food backpacks to over 1,000 students in our public schools, and continue to educate and give needed skills to those who are wishing to break their own cycle of poverty.

TODD BLAKE

Executive Director of Park View Community Mission