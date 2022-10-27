Letter to the editor: The art of cooperation

In our daily angst toward those who disagree with us, we squander the possibilities of achieving abundant life and happiness. Marriage, family, government are all similar: to be successful, communication and cooperation must abound. Whenever we take a selfish attitude of “me and mine” over “ours,” whether in a marriage, family or government, we fail. Success requires many things working at the same time: the humility to lay aside one’s self importance, to listen to another point of view, and have the grace to work out a compromise on points of disagreement.

Surely, those of us who call ourselves Christian will recognize in this process the presence of God and the teachings of Jesus that have led us to humility, compromise and forgiveness. Fighting one another and not cooperating are anathema to Jesus! Selfishness and having to have one’s own way are repugnant to Jesus. When we see how dysfunctional our country has become, we need to look no further than ourselves! We are the government! Let us give thanks every time our Congress can come together for the good of all, and may we elect those who will work together, not only in their own party, but also with those in the other party to bring about the kind of government that benefits each of us!