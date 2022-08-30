Letter to the editor: The choice for Republicans

As a zealous Republican in my college years, and after growing up with a father who was a long-time moderate Republican member of Congress from New York, the chairman of the Republican National Committee in the early '60s, and Barry Goldwater’s vice-presidential running mate in 1964, I am deeply saddened by the current condition of the Grand Old Party.

I believe that two strong and honorable political parties are vital to making our democracy and system of government work. But now Donald Trump and his enablers have hijacked the GOP and are transforming it from a once respectable party that stood for some reasonable things like minimal government, individual freedoms, restrained spending and balanced budgets, defending states’ rights, to a party that espouses tax breaks for the rich, taking away women’s rights, limiting voting rights, shredding the social safety net, anti-immigrant policies, intolerance of LGBTQ people, and the authoritarianism of telling states and teachers what they can and cannot teach our children about our American history. I feel certain my father would have done everything in his power to prevent such a takeover, particularly by a man so devoid of morals and decency and concern for the value and fragility of the democracy that has stood us in good stead for over two hundred years, and which he was sworn to protect.

To be sure, there was no shortage of turmoil in the Republican Party during my father’s tenure as national chairman, with conservatives fighting to push moderates and liberals out of the party. However, he worked tirelessly to promote the idea that the party could be a big umbrella, not unlike the Democratic Party at the time that included both Southern conservatives and Northern liberals. But Wyoming’s recent rejection of Liz Cheney in their Republican primary sadly says so much about where the party is today. This towering figure of courage knowingly sacrificed her political future to do what she knew to be the right thing — to shine light on the malignant and blatant criminal behavior of our former president and his threat to our democracy. Her promise now to passionately urge voters in the upcoming November elections to not cast their ballots for any “election deniers” is a commendable and, I hope, a successful one.

The choice now for Republicans would appear to be — are you a traditional Republican or a Trumpist? All Republicans should consider Liz Cheney’s stark warning to her fellow party members about the January 6th insurrection: “You are defending the indefensible. Someday Donald Trump will be gone but your dishonor will remain.” This will no doubt go down as one of the most profound and prescient quotes in the historical recounting of this political era.

LIBBY FITZGERALD

Lynchburg