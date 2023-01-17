 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: The garage

May I please inform President Biden that my husband and I keep paint cans, an old step ladder, a work bench, and items that we no longer use in our garage.

If something is really important to us we keep it close at hand.

By keeping government classified documents in the garage, the president is making the American people feel that these government classified documents are really not important to him.

The location of the documents says it all. Action speaks louder than words.

CAROLLYN LEE PEERMAN

Lynchburg

