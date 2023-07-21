A pastor told me he was going to attend Liberty University and suggested I do also, so I did. I wanted to do this for my ministerial future and for my parents and 19 other siblings. After years of study I graduated from Liberty University with a doctoral degree in ministry. Mind you it was no “cake walk.” I had to study night and day, going to other cities to complete assignments that were asked of me during the course of study and often times I felt I would not make it being much older and having some medical issues. I was once told by a very close friend and a professor, that I should stop and return to my studies in Urban Ministry later. Their advice was considered, but I wanted to go on and I did.

Therefore, I write this especially to express my sincere gratitude to my professors and staff at Liberty for the exceptional support that they had given me during my years of graduate studies at this amazing institution.

Personally, I have never in my educational studies found a school that helps students as Liberty University has done. I have never heard any professor there say, “I got mine; you get yours,” that to me is a form of educational abandonment. But in my opinion and experiences at Liberty that is furthest from the truth. The professors would call you, email you, text you, pray with you, have zoom sessions with you and encourage you not to give up. Even though I am a graduate they still check on you and see how you are doing. That is what I call caring. You do not get that too much now. President Ronald Reagan in 2023goodreads, Inc, once said, “Live simply, love generously, care deeply, speak kindly, leave the rest to God.”

Liberty, your guidance, patience, and personal encouragement have played such a pivotal role in helping me navigate my future the challenges I have faced and will face as I address issues and turn problems into opportunities as I work for the betterment of “peoplekind.”

To the professors that called me late at night, to guide me to my professional goals, to the classmates that knew the importance of teamwork, to those in the churches and other institutions I had to rely on to make it, that is what this is about. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Thanks to all of you for your precious time and your instrumental gifts that helped to pave my way, I’m grateful. Quoting Dr. Martin L King, Jr., in 2023goodreads, Inc., once said:

Dr. Martin L. King, Jr., once said, “On the parable of the Good Samaritan: I imagine that the first question the priest and Levite asked was: ‘If I stop to help this man, what will happen to me?’ But by the very nature of his concern, the good Samaritan reversed the question: ‘If I do not stop to help this man, what will happen to him?” (Luke 10: 25-37 NIV).

Liberty University, thank you.

THE REV. DR. LARRY FRYER

Lynchburg