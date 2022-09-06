Letter to the editor: The middle ground

Libby Fitzgerald knows how to hit the sweet spot of truth as she so aptly did in her Letter to the Editor, “The Choice for Republicans”, on Aug. 30. She clearly described the importance of having two strong, healthy political parties and how much Donald Trump’s presidency has damaged the Republican Party and our democracy. She is right to speak up vigorously for a healthy two-party system and for the power of truth.

Without the power of truth as our foundation, we can only drift into chaos as Germany, Russia and some Latin American countries have done in my lifetime.

We need to build back up a strong, balanced and solid middle ground that connects both Republican and Democratic parties where they both agree. That is the vision our founders had and is the vision that will restore law and order and good common sense to our floundering and divided country. Thank you, Libby, for drawing us once again to our strength — the middle ground!

ADGIE DIROM

Lynchburg