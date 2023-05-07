‘The Prom misunderstood
The News & Advance ran a story April 28, on “The Prom” play and the local controversy about the play.
The local controversy results from a misunderstanding. I saw the production at Heritage High School. The play does not mock the Judeo-Christian faith. It does just the opposite. Lines from the play are quoted in The News & Advance story — these lines are sung by some characters who are narcissistic and hypocritical Broadway actors.
The play makes it clear that the views expressed in the song are stereotypes and just plain wrong. So the play actually makes fun of people who mock the Judeo-Christian faith.
JEFF ROSNER Lynchburg