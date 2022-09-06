Letter to the editor: The real results

In response to the letters by Stephen Bartholomew [“Results matter,” Aug. 23] and Edward Hopkins [“Satanists and fascists?”, Aug. 23], it would take an entire edition of The News & Advance to chronicle Donald Trump’s illegal, immoral, unethical, treasonous and criminal conduct — before his presidency, during his presidency, and in the time since he left office, to this day.

We fully expect he will be indicted, convicted, and forced, for the first time in his life, to face the consequences of life as a criminal mob boss. He has played his MAGA supporters like a violin. I assume that any reference to his “accomplishments” come from sources whose grasp of any scintilla of objective truth is discarded when it becomes inconvenient to the alt-right agenda.

What was not included were the list of lasting damages he did and tried to do: leaving the Paris Climate Accord, rolling back auto emission standards, banning climate scientists, homicidally mismanaging the pandemic and painting a target on Dr. Fauci’s back, and a host of other atrocities his followers could care less about. Perhaps the flood victims of Kentucky and Texas, facing 1,000-year flooding, might take note of that. Here in Lynchburg, our hospital’s COVID population and our obituary columns are all the residual effects of Trumpism.

We are not a 50/50 nation. We are a 60/40 nation, with the insurrectionists and abettors of Trump’s criminal behavior on the lower side of that ratio. To label the warranted and appropriately served search for stolen top secret documents as a fascist activity by our Department of Justice takes delusional thinking to an all-time low. Mr. Hopkins fails utterly in attempting to project Trump’s Satanic and fascist behavior onto anyone else, except perhaps onto the candidates Trump has endorsed for the midterms.

MICHAEL WHORLEY

Lynchburg