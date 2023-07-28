More townhomes in Campbell County? More traffic? Is that what residents of the county want? Do we have the planning commission to thank for what has caused the crawl through traffic and stop light after stop light that is suffered now?

The Campbell County planning commission had an opportunity to show some consideration for long-time homeowners during Monday’s June 26 planning commission hearing reported in The News & Advance on June 28 [Commission recommends approval for townhomes].

My 90-year-old mother’s home is on Pinehaven Drive. In that hearing, a small group of residents made a plea to preserve a haven of relative peace and quiet and trees that they have appreciated for many decades, Pinehaven Drive. One person only, who actually requested the rezoning, spoke in favor. It is very small street of nine homeowners who have housed generations of their families where they could safely walk, visit with neighbors, and kids could play in their front yards. That will be destroyed with a large townhouse complex being proposed for that location.

The landowners who facilitated the rezoning proposal will be leaving this small neighborhood. Leaving with the sentiment in reference to the rezoning “….we feel like it is the best way we can leave our neighbors with a positive future…”.

Positive future? The quiet life on Pinehaven Drive, and all that it has been for it’s small in number, but very long-time residents, will be history. It looks like the planning commission and the rezoning proponents will have their way. It is hard to fight the machine. But it won’t be the right thing to do. It will be very wrong. Not just for the homeowners on Pinehaven, but for all of the homeowners in the Timberlake Road area.

VICKI ZECHINI BARRETT

Lynchburg