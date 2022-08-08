Letter to the editor: The right to secede

The right to secede

She said in a radio interview that the slave-holding states had the right to secede and unite into a separate country. Secession was not only lawful under the Constitution conceived as a compact between sovereign states, it is now recognized in international law as a neutral term to be exercised with prudence under certain conditions. The provinces of Canada today enjoy the right of secession derived from the influence of Judah Benjamin, Secretary of State for the Confederacy who fled to Britain and became a famous barrister. In a number of cases he won for the Canadian provinces, he introduced states’ rights principles into British common law that became part of Canadian law in their Constitution of 1982. Scotland nearly seceded from Britain in 2016 and is likely to hold a referendum again in the near future. Fifteen states lawfully negotiated secession from the former Soviet Union in 1991.