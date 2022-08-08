Letter to the editor: The right to secede

The right to secede
In your editorial, “Board pick will further divide Va.” [by The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress, July 28] attacking Ann McLean, Governor Youngkin’s former appointee to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources, you criticize her stance on secession.
She said in a radio interview that the slave-holding states had the right to secede and unite into a separate country. Secession was not only lawful under the Constitution conceived as a compact between sovereign states, it is now recognized in international law as a neutral term to be exercised with prudence under certain conditions. The provinces of Canada today enjoy the right of secession derived from the influence of Judah Benjamin, Secretary of State for the Confederacy who fled to Britain and became a famous barrister. In a number of cases he won for the Canadian provinces, he introduced states’ rights principles into British common law that became part of Canadian law in their Constitution of 1982. Scotland nearly seceded from Britain in 2016 and is likely to hold a referendum again in the near future. Fifteen states lawfully negotiated secession from the former Soviet Union in 1991.
The United States was ahead of its time in creating a Constitution of continental scale that allowed state secession; the South had a lawful right to secede as Britain did in seceding from the European Union. Secession is again topical in the U.S. and has been for three decades. A Zogby poll in 2018 found that 39 percent of regular voters favored secession, and 29 percent were not sure, which suggests 68 percent were open to the idea. Only 32 percent thought military force should be used against a seceding state.
JACK SCHEWEL
Lynchburg