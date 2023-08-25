If you are of voting age and happen to live in Virginia's District 51, there are excellent reasons to support Kimberly Moran in the upcoming House race.

Here are three of them:

Eric Zehr wants the government to control your most personal and private medical decisions — “a life from conception bill to be introduced on day one in office.” Both men and women oppose government intruding in their personal lives. Kimberly Moran will vehemently oppose such intrusions!

If the candidate you support is endorsed by Bob Good — run, run as fast as you can in the opposite direction. The “No Good Good” description is an excellent way to describe his government voting record. Rest assured, Kimberly Moran will intelligently represent everyone and vote accordingly.

And finally, if the candidate you support is currently embroiled in a legal matter that has been remanded to the grand jury — forget this one! You are not the priority — but you will be the focus and priority of Kimberly Moran. Your privacy will be protected.

So, we have but one choice in the upcoming election — Kimberly Moran.

CAROLYN BOSIGER

Lynchburg