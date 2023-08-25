Gov. Glenn Youngkin is suggesting we have a “surplus."

A surplus would mean we have met the most pressing needs of the state and have money left over. He is talking about funds that were either inherited from the last Democratic administration or are the result of unspent budgeted funds.

Let’s be clear-there is no surplus.

Almost 17,000 Virginians with intellectual disabilities are on a waiting list for funding for services and many more are not even eligible for those federally matched programs. VA has not expanded Medicaid access to dental and medical care for rural, poor, aged and disabled people. Community mental health services continue to lag behind other states — there are few residential/treatment options available.

I just traveled through much of the rural southwestern part of our state. The roads and bridges are in terrible shape, there’s no cell service in much of the area, no broad-band, few local physicians, few dentists and doctors are leaving the hospitals. State agencies are not competing with private providers for professional and direct support personnel. Public schools are underfunded, especially in the rural areas, and the cost of a college education is rising.

The governor has prioritized tax cuts that will only benefit the extremely wealthy. The rest of us will suffer from the continued underfunding of essential services and have to pick up the cost of the tax cuts while the wealthy will have to struggle with deciding whether to buy a jet or another new mansion.

There’s no surplus — tax cuts always sound good but it’s a scam like everything this Republican Party does. We need to stop this regression in quality of life for most Virginians and a tax cut will simply speed the descent.

MARK RUSSELL

Lynchburg