Letter to the editor: Think twice about nuclear energy

Nuclear energy is back on the radar, but everyone seems to forget why it dropped from it in the first place.

Mining uranium is a dirty business, and storing the radioactive waste is even worse. No doubt [Gov. Glenn] Youngkin wants to access that uranium deposit in Southwest Virginia, but there is still a mining moratorium, for a reason. I know Lynchburg stands to gain, but when will we learn all extractive methods cause harm.

If every property had partial solar, we could cut our fossil fuel use dramatically. We have done it here in Monroe, Va.

WENDY BRUBAKER

Monroe