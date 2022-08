Just a few musings about retirement:

1. Time passes at a constant pace. You're the one who speeds up or slows down.

2. Now that you have all day to do it, don't take all day to get it done.

3. Now that you've worked to get what you want, I hope you got it, and enjoy it.

4. Retirement is only the end of one chapter, and the beginning of the next in the book that is your life. You write the story.

STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER KELLY

Lynchburg