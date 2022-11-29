Letter to the editor: Three great dangers

This month, in Colorado Springs we have seen three great dangers for the survival of our society come together. Loyalty to guns over innocent people, distrust of our educational system, and irrational fear of persons who appear different from us, whether gay or foreign or apparently of a different race.

I pledge that I will actively oppose any politician that doesn't support a ban on assault weapons, background checks and extensive safety training.

As a parent/grandparent, I will step up my efforts to challenge the lies spread by white evangelical Christians who claim that public schools teach false history, or try to influence the sexual identity of our students. These lies are successful with those that have a predisposition to be racist, sexist, homophobic and uneducated.

Instead, teachers strive to promote understanding, acceptance and respect for others. Especially after the damage done by COVID, we need to increase support for our struggling educators.

SOLVEIG KJESETH

Lynchburg