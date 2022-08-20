Letter to the editor: Trump's Afghanistan surrender

In response to Mr. Caylor's letter on Aug. 18 regarding “Biden’s” Afghanistan, I must say living in a world bereft of facts must be a beautiful one. While I and many Americans would agree that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was mismanaged, roughshod, and cost brave service member lives, and the Afghani people now suffer, the simple fact is President Biden was only doing what former President Trump promised.

A simple Google search for the Doha accords turns up a remarkable result to the State Department of the United States of America with the entire agreement in full view. Of significant importance are the following phrases:

“Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban and the United States of America.”

“The United States is committed to withdraw from Afghanistan all military forces of the United States, its allies, and Coalition partners, including all non-diplomatic civilian personnel, private security contractors, trainers, advisors, and supporting services personnel within fourteen (14) months following announcement of this agreement…”

For brevity’s sake, this agreement was announced on Feb. 29, 2020, and 14 months later would have been April 29, and not Aug. 30, 2021, the date of withdrawal. Thus, Mr. Caylor, while seeking to heap blame on President Biden, mistakenly believes somehow the Doha accord between the Trump State Department and the Taliban never took place nor was ever agreed to. It was President Trump who allowed this to happen by approving negotiations with the very terrorists that helped destroy two buildings not far from his home while he was a private citizen. I guess those facts were forgotten as well at the negotiation table.

DANIEL REZAI

Lynchburg