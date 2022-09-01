Letter to the editor: Trump's classified documents

In his commentary published on Aug. 28 ["Trump's clearance vs. access"], Edward Palm claims that access to classified material marked Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) “...is strictly limited to those involved in the design and employment of nuclear weapons...” SCI classification also applies to intelligence sources and methods, and potentially other domains.

I was employed for 20 years by a company that designed and built cameras for satellite reconnaissance. During their period of operation and until the systems were declassified in 1995 and 2011, information on the systems was held under SCI classification. A model of the earlier CORONA system is now on display in the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, and full-scale versions of the later HEXAGON and GAMBIT systems are on public display at the Air Force Museum in Dayton, Ohio. There is nothing about the SCI designation that precludes declassification under appropriate authority.

It is not clear who authorized and implemented removal of classified documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, and protection of the security of these documents was at best sloppy. When I left my former employer, the company security administrator verified the return of classified documents with which I was charged and my safe was inspected to ensure that nothing classified remained. The president is ultimately responsible for security of the documents with which he is charged, but who in the White House bureaucracy was directly responsible for the records of each document and for its disposition? The president was occupied with other concerns and certainly did not have the time to manage this task. Who did?

Perhaps dispassionate investigation will determine who should have acted as security administrator to accomplish this task for the classified documents removed from the White House. But I doubt politics will allow this type of investigation to occur.

ROBERT BATCHELDER

Lynchburg