 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Trump's judge vs. US

  • 0

Mark this date. Democracy has been successfully undermined perhaps permanently by Republicans. No more Justice Department. Cut off at the knees. No more justice (but Barr’s Hillary email announcement days before the election was no problem…).

I think anyone calling themselves Republican and supports Trump candidates or policies needs to call themselves traitors and insurrectionists.

This is the end. Trump has seized power with Republicans’ strong assistance. Turn in your graves, Founding Fathers. Turn in your ideals, honest patriots.

Now work for a Democratic candidate starting tomorrow or your vote will become useless.

PENNY MILLSON-MARTULA

Madison Heights

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert