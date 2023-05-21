It’s springtime around Bedford, but things look a little different this year. The fruit trees have lost their blossoms, and now the principal sources of color in our neighborhood are the many “NO ANNEXATION” yard signs dotting front lawns. Most of us have been surprised to learn that Bedford’s Town Council is about to gobble up our neighborhood and impose dramatic tax increases and fees that will be crippling for many of our neighbors. About 98% of homeowners in the neighborhoods affected are opposed to the doubled taxes that will result.

Town Council does not promise any benefit to the homeowners in the neighborhoods to be annexed, but the mayor insists that an “agreement” ten years ago is cast in stone. It doesn’t matter that many of us were not here ten years ago, and, living outside the town borders, we have had no opportunity to vote for or against the current Town Council, or the annexation.

Pro-annexation members of the Town Council claim annexation will result in the “development” of Bedford, but their leadership has brought about little in the way of development so far. Bedford downtown has seen a lot of businesses come and go, while Forest, Moneta, and Smith Mountain Lake are thriving. They say we will enjoy “services,” but we already have those services. They say we “owe” the residents of the existing Town because their police and fire departments often venture beyond Town limits to deal with emergencies, but that situation has existed for years, and taxes were certainly a concern when we purchased our homes.

If Town Council doubles our taxes, their neighbors will see it as “nothing but a tax grab,” mean-spirited and unnecessary. Bedford’s Town Council will in effect be saying “Stick ‘em up!” The annexation should be voted down.

JOHN KETWIG

Bedford