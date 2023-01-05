Letter to the editor: Vote for Ellen Campbell

To those in the former 24th House of Delegates District of Virginia: We are holding a special election to elect a replacement for our late respected delegate, Ronnie Campbell. We need to vote for Ellen Campbell, his widow, to replace him in the upcoming session of the General Assembly. She and he were united in the support of the priorities of safety, education, and economic growth, and this will continue. These are priorities that the people of the former 24th expressed as their goals. Like Ronnie, she is also committed to the causes of right-to-life and the Second Amendment.