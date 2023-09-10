We have never had a clearer choice to make in the upcoming election cycle. We have three groups of considerations that top the list of existential situations, that if we don't pay attention to, we are done as a Constitutional Republic, done as a nation of any system of rights, and done as a planet upon which either of the first two can even take place.

There are only three choices that patriotism, common sense and the rule of law have to see, in order that our rights, our Constitution and our environment survive, and they are: Donna St.Clair for State Senate, District 8; Jennifer Woofter, House of Delegates, District 52; and Kimberly Moran, House of Delegates, District 51.

Register now and vote like our lives depend on it. Securing our rights; particularly women's rights, and our survival begin at the local level. Donna St. Clair supports protecting our environment while we still can. Donna St. Clair, a gun owner, wishes for common sense regulation of our deadliest commodity out of the hands of people like the latest killing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Joining her on these issues are Jennifer Woofter, and Kimberly Moran, who bring a Katie Porter style sense and responsibility to round out why they are the only choices rational, responsible citizens need to make so that we survive; the democratic candidates fighting for our future: Donna St.Clair for Senate 8; Jennifer Woofter, House of Delegates, District 52; and Kimberly Moran, House of Delegates, District 51.

MICHAEL A. WHORLEY

Lynchburg