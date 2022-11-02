Letter to the editor: Vote to protect environment

Over the course of the last year we have seen for ourselves that weather patterns have gotten much more destructive. Global temperatures are rising, heating up the planet to dangerous levels, causing the polar meltdown of ice that will raise sea levels. This is climate change and it demands our attention.

Congress needs to introduce stronger legislation to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. We need to create energy using wind and solar and perhaps even nuclear, technologies that do not put greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

[Republican U.S.] Rep. Bob Good, who wants to be re-elected to the 5th District, believes that global warming is a hoax. He believes anyone who believes that our planet is in danger is a "climate extremist." He is protecting the fossil fuel industry, one of the prime contributors to this problem.

We need legislation to protect the health of our environment. [Democratic candidate] Joshua Throneburg understands this. He believes the science. He supports legislation that will deal with this problem and has made it a key issue in his quest to represent us in the 5th District. Vote for Joshua Throneburg on Nov. 8.

VINCENT HOVDA

Lynchburg