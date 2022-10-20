Letter to the editor: Vote with me

Serving on City Council isn’t sexy. As a former newspaper reporter, I know that most of the issues our local public servants deal with require tedious hours of discernment.

Given the vitriol of civic culture in our nation today, I am grateful for those who step up to serve; I look especially for those who hold values of collaboration, humility, and civility.

Strong schools for all of our children, a welcoming environment for business, and strong infrastructure of roads, water, and public safety are the three topics most critical to our city’s flourishing. This is what we elect our city council members to provide.

In the Nov. 8 election, we will have the opportunity to vote for three people. After careful consideration, I will vote for Treney Tweedy, Beau Wright, and Patrick Earl.

I urge my neighbors to join me at the polls.

DORI BAKER

Lynchburg