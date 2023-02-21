Oh dear God, what has happened to our City Council??

The recent meeting sounded like a kindergarten class with several candidates for “time out” for name calling, taunts, insults and petty squabbles. Not only is it shockingly unbecoming and shameful for a group of adults who are charged with serious city business, but it is such an embarrassment for our city.

It truly makes me fear for the future of the city we came to make our life in and call home some 50 years ago, our beloved city that has made such strides in so many ways but may now be in danger of stagnation or falling behind because our leadership can’t find a way to work together productively, and in fact make no secret that they just don’t like or respect each other very much.

I am, more than ever, mourning the November defeat of Beau Wright and Treney Tweedy and the possibility of newcomer Patrick Earl for Council — all mature, sane, intelligent civil servants who respected their peers and the importance of their job.

I, and I would think all citizens, sincerely hope that council members’ desire to seek retribution on each other for disagreements or perceived slights will not take precedence over intelligently conducting important city business. Please save us from this nightmare.

LIBBY FITZGERALD

Lynchburg