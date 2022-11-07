Letter to the editor: Whitehurst a true conservative

Whitehurst a true conservative

I have had the privilege of knowing Dr. Cherie Whitehurst all my life. We went to school together, church together, and played sports together, and I worked with her for 10 years while she held various principal positions throughout the Bedford County school system. My duties as a captain with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office were to interact with and assist principals and teachers with student issues. I had the opportunity to witness firsthand her interactions with students and parents. The one thing that was always consistent was parents first. When working with her during any incident at the school, Cherie always asked me if the parent had been notified, and she wanted to be part of the communication process with the parent. Cherie never wavered on the importance of parent involvement in any educational issue.