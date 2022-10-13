Letter to the editor: Who'll listen to you?

Surely most citizens agree elected representatives should want to hear and consider constituents’ concerns. However, actions by the two incumbent At-Large Lynchburg City Council candidates indicate they believe otherwise.

At the Dec. 8, 2020 City Council Work Session, Vice-Mayor [Beau] Wright formally motioned to restrict the number of residents allowed at City Council’s public hearings to 25 individuals. Former Mayor [Treney] Tweedy quickly seconded his motion. Mr. Wright stated he wanted to ensure Council complied with some vague health-related recommendation from the governor’s office. Mrs. Tweedy agreed because she was “concerned.”

However, their motion, which fortunately was defeated, was clearly an attempt to limit voters’ constitutional freedom to participate in our local government activities. Want more details? Just read the aforementioned Council Work Session’s meeting minutes starting with page 7; or better, view the Work Session’s video at lynchburgva.gov, and hear the other Council members’ rebuttals during the Roll Call session of the meeting.

Alarmed that our incumbent at-large representatives oppose your participation in your own affairs? Are their attempts to evade your concerns beneficial to Lynchburg’s future? Can they make good decisions for your children if they work behind closed doors without your input? In the spirit of some lines by Willie Nelson, I’m willing to give the Reed-Misjuns-Taylor ticket a chance to prove they can do better. Are you?

If you don’t like their antics, vote ‘em out! Election Day is comin' so don’t pout!

If you don't like it now, if it's more than you'll allow,

If you don't like their antics, vote 'em out!

BRIAN DELANO

Lynchburg