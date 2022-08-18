Letter to the editor: Who's to blame?

In June of this year the price of gasoline was approaching $5 a gallon and inflation was the highest it’s been in four decades. The Republicans were blaming President Joe Biden. In their view, he and his policies were responsible for the high cost of gas and inflation.

In July, Big Oil’s 2022 second-quarter profits were reported. Exxon’s profits for the months of April, May and June were $17.9 billion, Chevron $11.6 billion, Shell $11.4 billion, BP $8.5 billion. All are three times the quarterly profits reported for the second quarter of 2021. The most profitable of all is Saudi-Aramco with $48 billion dollars profit in April, May and June. Industry wide, Big Oil’s profits for 2021 were $100 billion. The total for the second quarter of 2022 is $97.4 billion.

Big Oil is having a very good year. High energy prices are one of the leading factors in higher inflation. So, who’s really responsible for the high cost of gas and high inflation, President Biden or Big Oil? Where is the Republican outrage over Big Oil price gouging the American public while making record profits? Their silence is deafening.

DAVE CIVIS

Forest