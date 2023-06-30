At first, it looked like we were going to have a Zehr vs. Fariss race in House District 51. Then, it looked like it was going to be a one horse race. At the last moment, a Democrat jumped in. And then, just hours before the the filing deadline, Matt Fariss officially filed to run as an independent for a newly redrawn district, meaning we are now faced with a three way race, between Republican Eric Zehr, Democrat Kimberly Moran, and independent Matt Fariss.

I write today in support of Eric Zehr as our new nominee for the district. Mr. Zehr is an upstanding man both in personal and moral character, an elder at his church as well as husband and father, but also has extensive experience in the political realm, having served on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors and as chairman of the Campbell County Republican Committee.

Eric is going to truly bring the fight to Richmond and introduce impactful legislation that actually brings about change, such as a life from conception bill to be introduced on day one in office.

He is also been endorsed by an impressive list which includes Congressman Bob Good and Supervisors Tommy Scott, John Sharp, Matt Cline and Justin Carwile. In the coming days Eric is also going to be endorsed by Congressman Ben Cline, who is holding a fundraiser with him.

I ask for your support for Eric not only for these reasons but also for this one: the 51st district is very conservative; however, should the vote be evenly split between Eric and Delegate Fariss, there is a real chance that could give victory to the Democrat Kimberly Moran, and it is for this reason I ask you to join me in giving unified support to Eric Zehr for delegate!

ADAM BOYER

Gladys