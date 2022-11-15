Letter to the editor: Wonderful Dunbar production

I was able to attend the final performance of Dunbar Middle School’s “Aladdin Jr.” [Sunday] and was so glad that I did!
I always forget that I’m at a middle school when I see the excellent shows that Dunbar Theater puts on. The most striking thing to me was the professionalism evident in these young people and the hard work they had obviously put into the show. They had lovely voices and delivered their lines well so that the audience could appreciate the humor of the show. The choreography was impressive: the students all knew their steps giving it a polished look and made for wonderful stage tableaus in their colorful costumes.
Kudos to the students, staff and parents at Dunbar and especially to Albert and Lori Carter who direct and produce the shows there. The warmth, exuberance and obvious love of theater and their students that the Carters demonstrate make these shows a joy for their audiences and their performers.
HEIDI LANG
Lynchburg