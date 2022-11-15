Letter to the editor: Wonderful Dunbar production

I always forget that I’m at a middle school when I see the excellent shows that Dunbar Theater puts on. The most striking thing to me was the professionalism evident in these young people and the hard work they had obviously put into the show. They had lovely voices and delivered their lines well so that the audience could appreciate the humor of the show. The choreography was impressive: the students all knew their steps giving it a polished look and made for wonderful stage tableaus in their colorful costumes.