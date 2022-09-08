 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Words and meaning

Instead of labeling something with which you disagree by using a hackneyed and inappropriate adjective, understand the idea wholistically. Don't fail to see the forest because the trees are blocking your vision.

Consider a government so pervasive that it invades and controls every detail of your daily life, or one which simply oversees, regulates and assists when required or requested.

Read George Orwell's "What is fascism?", published in "Tribune" [March 26, 1944], and available online today.

STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER KELLY

Lynchburg

