What incredible young 2023 graduates I am blessed to work with. So many adults have misguided perceptions of the actual real time components, factors and fundamentals of our gaps in Workforce Development.

Legacy Education Center leadership meets with each student and it is remarkable to come to an understanding of their intelligent design. When these unique talents are nurtured to cultivate growth mindsets with an added value commitment to their career employment contribution tremendous resources are unleashed.

Additionally, the process privileges us to meet other professionals who grace Central Virginia with their expertise, experience and engagement. Collectively Legacy Education Center and stakeholders labor to improve the alignment in our communities to strengthen the workforce and individually our lives are enriched as solutions are executed in creating pathways to gainful careers.

Onward and Upward. Change is happening, the best is yet to come!

RANDY DUNTON

Forest