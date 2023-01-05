Letter to the editor: Youth sports a business

The revealing "youth sports" article ["In youth sports, money rules," Dec. 25] was disappointing to me. The entire paradigm of student athlete has been reversed, and in too many cases, "student" has been taken out of that equation altogether.

In the two-page article, it never mentions academics. It seems Kamiya’s parents are set on grooming their daughter to become a "sports star" so she can get a college scholarship. But doesn’t she have to have decent grades and a certain level of intelligence to qualify?

What about her grades? Do they not count anymore? I know that’s true in certain men’s sports. That’s obvious, but does equal rights for women mean they don’t have to know anything either?

It talks about the sacrifices her parents make to buy her the necessary sports equipment. Wouldn’t it be a lot less stressful and cheaper if they concentrated on her academic prowess? Buying her $125 LeBron James sneakers, calling it “an expression for her,” and “it makes her feel good,” may do so, but do they make her a better player?

But this attitude, as the article implies, is prevalent in our society today and harmful to the kids. Putting them on the fast track at an early age, harming their self-worth if they don’t perform well at the highest level, and possible injury to yet underdeveloped bodies.

Parents who can afford the cost see it as an entitlement, a verification of their status; the working class sees it as a way to break out of poverty and achieve some level of recognition. Both are chasing the wrong dream.

DAVID GOODE

Bedford