Letter to the Editor

Joe Biden and his administration use racism and climate change as an excuse for everything.

Last week, his energy secretary publicly said the cause of the condo collapse in Florida was climate change. If a Republican had said that, the media would have jumped all over it. Biden has blamed racism on the Georgia and Texas new voting laws. Whispering Joe has said Republicans are to blame for defunding the police. When I checked, not one Republican voted for defunding. The press secretary could not name one either.

What is it with Biden whispering? Does he think he is the great country singer "Whispering Bill Anderson?" I think it is eerie for a President to do that. Biden blames President Trump for the immigration crisis on the southern border and is taking credit for the booming economy and better unemployment. However, he is not taking responsibility for the staggering inflation rate.

Don't believe everything whispering Joe says. Just wait, he will try to blame the Republicans for the increase in crime and gun violence. Remember the GOP does not defund police. "Whispering Joe Biden," what a joke!

MICHAEL D. ROACH

Forest