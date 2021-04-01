Letters to the editor for April 1, 2021

Examining biases

There were telling omissions in The News & Advance’s article on March 23 about charges being certified against Demetre Jamel Wade for his participation in the civil unrest that took place in and around Fifth & Federal on May 31.

First, the article glossed over the localized and justified indignation fueling the specific protest for racial equity and justice on that day at that location. No mention was made about Fifth & Federal’s enthusiastic endorsement of a racist, spiteful tweet from the disgraced Jerry Falwell, Jr. that provoked protesters’ well-warranted ire.

While Fifth & Federal has expressed genuine contrition, by neglecting this essential context, the article paints them as innocent bystanders in these events, an unlucky target defending themselves from unbridled mob rage. No one deserves to have their property destroyed; likewise, no one deserves to feel marginalized and unheard in their own community.