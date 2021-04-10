Letters to the editor for April 10, 2021

A symbol of unity

I do hope the reading public will forgive me for writing a letter to the editor that is of a positive nature and not a gripe. After attending the ecumenical sunrise service this Easter at the Surrender Grounds I just had to voice my enthusiasm. The Milton Construction crew has been starting each work day lately by reading a bit of "Mere Christianity" by C.S. Lewis. This past Sunday, I was able to visibly witness "mere Christianity" as several local churches met together to celebrate the most important holiday of the Christian year.

It was a beautiful morning. The service was brief — simple — and the unity of the Church was something the world needs to see more often (John xvii, 21). Rev. Gallagher's 10-minute sermon was unusually brief for someone such as myself, who is used to 30 minutes plus. But his message was to the point and I still recall what he said for the most part. Sharing Holy Communion with disciples of various churches brought a line of the Apostle's Creed to reality for me. The sunrise seen from the excellently preserved historical village on a chilly spring morning was a reminder we are part of a story that spans many centuries — a challenge to our "chronological snobbery".